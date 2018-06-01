Man facing felony charges after he's allegedly found with THC-infused candy and $11,400 in his car

Deputy constables say Gilbert Farias was allegedly found with THC-infused candy, mushrooms and more than $11,000 in cash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly found with THC-infused candy and more than $11,000 in northwest Harris County.

The Pct. 4 Constable's Office says it stopped Gilbert Farias, 24, on Friday and conducted a search of his vehicle.

Farias allegedly had more than 380 grams of THC oil and wax, some of it taking candy form, and more than 60 grams of illegal mushrooms.

Deputy constables also allege Farias had $11,400 on him when they conducted the traffic stop.

Farias is charged with two counts of first degree felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He is being held in the Harris County Jail.
