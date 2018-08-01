Man accused of having sex with 14-year-old girl at Spring Park and Ride

Nicholas John Hamauei, 19, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a Spring parking lot.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl at a METRO Park and Ride in Spring.

Nicholas John Hamauei was taken into custody Tuesday by Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies, who were patrolling the parking lot on Westridge Road.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Hamauei and the teen appeared to be having sex inside of the suspect's car.

When the suspect spotted deputies, he attempted to drive off but was stopped a short time later.

Deputies said a search of the vehicle allegedly led them to find marijuana inside.

Hamauei was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is charged with felony sexual assault of a child and marijuana possession.
