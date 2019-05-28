Man accused of purposely ramming tow truck into another vehicle

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A tow truck driver was arrested Monday night after deputies say he repeatedly tried to ram his truck into another driver's vehicle.Clinton Hudnall, 36, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Authorities responded to the incident on Spring Cypress and Grant Road around 11:40 p.m.Investigators told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Hundall threatened the driver's safety by aggressively following him up the street.The driver told investigators that he was forced to pull into a parking lot and call for help.Hudnall claims he thought the driver of the Toyota was drunk and decided to follow the car. He also claims to have dashcam footage of the incident.Deputies say they never found any video to back up Hudnall's story, and that he never tried to call police.One of Hudnall's neighbors defended him saying that he was kind, helpful and devoted to his family.Deputies say no injuries were reported.Hundall's bond was set at $30,000.