A 22-year-old man is facing charges after deputies said he attempted to abduct a 15-year-old Alvin girl while she was out for a jog.The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said Steven Salazar was arrested Dec. 5 on a charge of reckless driving after he tried to flee from deputies near the attempted abduction scene.Investigators were in the 4800 block of CR 392 when they spotted a vehicle matching the suspect's truck.Deputies say Salazar spotted investigators and sped off in his truck, but was caught a short time later.Salazar denied having any contact with the victim, but deputies said when they interviewed him again, he gave several inconsistent statements.The victim told deputies she was jogging on CR 392 on Dec. 2 when she was approached by a man in an early 2000s model Chevy Silverado.The girl told deputies the man stepped out of his truck and wrapped his arms around her.She said she began screaming for help, and was able to fight off her would-be kidnapper, who took off south on CR 392 before turning east on CR 184.Salazar is facing an attempted kidnapping charge, in addition to a count of reckless driving.Deputies said Salazar may have had other victims in the area.The sheriff's office is urging anyone with information on this case to call 979-864-2392 or Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 800-460-2222.You can also submit an anonymous tip online at