Man accused of trying to hire hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend from behind bars

A Spring man, who was charged in April with trying to hire a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend, was charged again this week after another alleged attempt to have her murdered, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

While already an inmate in the Harris County Jail, Robert Gordon Letourneau, 59, tried to hire an undercover officer posing as a hitman to kill the woman, according to a charge announced Friday.

Letourneau was arrested in January for violating a protective order forbidding him from communicating with his ex-girlfriend.

A magistrate judge released Letourneau on a $2,000 bond and he was re-arrested in March on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping for allegedly ambushing the same woman by hiding in the backseat of her vehicle. Officials say he held a screwdriver to her throat and forced her to withdraw money from several ATMs.

Weeks later, while in jail, Letourneau allegedly tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the woman. The inmate contacted authorities, and Letourneau was charged with solicitation of capital murder.

Two months later, another inmate reportedly contacted authorities about a second attempt. An undercover officer posing as a hitman met with Letourneau twice in the jail, authorities say.

During the first meeting, Letourneau allegedly offered $5,000 and a bunch of auto parts as payment to kill his ex-girlfriend.

The undercover officer returned later for a second meeting, where he showed Letourneau a staged photo that appeared to show the victim had been shot.

