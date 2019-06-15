Man accused of trying to hire hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend from behind bars

While already an inmate in the Harris County Jail, Robert Gordon Letourneau, 59, tried to hire an undercover officer posing as a hitman to kill the woman, according to a charge announced Friday.
Letourneau was arrested in January for violating a protective order forbidding him from communicating with his ex-girlfriend.
A magistrate judge released Letourneau on a $2,000 bond and he was re-arrested in March on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping for allegedly ambushing the same woman by hiding in the backseat of her vehicle. Officials say he held a screwdriver to her throat and forced her to withdraw money from several ATMs.
Weeks later, while in jail, Letourneau allegedly tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the woman. The inmate contacted authorities, and Letourneau was charged with solicitation of capital murder.
Two months later, another inmate reportedly contacted authorities about a second attempt. An undercover officer posing as a hitman met with Letourneau twice in the jail, authorities say.
During the first meeting, Letourneau allegedly offered $5,000 and a bunch of auto parts as payment to kill his ex-girlfriend.
The undercover officer returned later for a second meeting, where he showed Letourneau a staged photo that appeared to show the victim had been shot.
