WANTED: Alleged kidnapper hid in woman's back seat then robbed her in Spring area

Harris County Precinct 4 is asking for the public's help to find the man they say kidnapped a woman by hiding in the back seat of her car, threatened to kill her and then forced her to withdraw money from her account in the Spring area.Robert Letourneau, 60, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.Deputies say that around 8 p.m. Thursday the victim was getting in her car to leave her job in the 16000 block of Stuebner Airline Road, when Letourneau, who was hiding inside, put a sharp object to her neck and threatened to kill her.Letourneau then allegedly told her to drive him to two separate ATM machines and forced her to take withdraw cash.Letourneau eventually let her go and took off.If you have any information about where Letourneau is, you're urged to contact the Precinct 4 Constable at 281-376-3472 or your local law enforcement.