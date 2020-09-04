Husband calls 911 and turns himself for allegedly shooting wife, deputies say

A man in Montgomery County is in jail after he allegedly told police he shot his wife to death.

According to deputies, 28-year-old Austin Vance called 911 on Thursday and told the operator he wanted to turn himself in for allegedly shooting his wife.

When authorities arrived at the couple's home in the 15000 block of Big Bow Bend in Willis, they reported finding his wife Elizabeth dead.

Authorities are working to figure out what led to the shooting.

Vance is currently in custody on a $500,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countywoman shotshootingwoman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker crushed to death in Cypress area trench
Get answers about voting in the 2020 election
Houston starts program to test people for COVID-19 antibodies
COVID-19 vaccines will require special handling and shipping
Church worker accused of grooming teen sexual assault victim
What it could mean if state takes over Austin PD
Sports could soon return to this Houston-area school district
Show More
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Rescued Houston dogs gets new chance at better life
Houston church to help with Wi-Fi access for HISD students
Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss 'next steps' on reopening Texas
U.S. Rep. says don't listen to president about voting twice
More TOP STORIES News