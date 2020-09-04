Husband calls 911 and turns himself for allegedly shooting wife, deputies say

A man in Montgomery County is in jail after he allegedly told police he shot his wife to death.According to deputies, 28-year-old Austin Vance called 911 on Thursday and told the operator he wanted to turn himself in for allegedly shooting his wife.When authorities arrived at the couple's home in the 15000 block of Big Bow Bend in Willis, they reported finding his wife Elizabeth dead.Authorities are working to figure out what led to the shooting.Vance is currently in custody on a $500,000 bond.