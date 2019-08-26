Stay family tragedy

5 years after murders, man accused of killing Spring family execution-style goes to trial

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From the opening arguments on Monday morning, it was clear the details of this case are heart wrenching. Prosecutors described a methodical execution of Katie and Stephen Stay, and four of their children.

Only daughter Cassidy Stay, then 14, survived a bullet wound to the head.

"She (Cassidy) can hear the shooting continue down the line. Emily. Bryan. And then another shot and Zachary stops crying," said prosecutor Samantha Knecht. "They recovered 13 casings from the Stay living room. Thirteen. And that every one of those casings comes back to that 9mm that was found with the defendant when he was in custody."

The first piece of evidence was Cassidy's 911 call.

She tells operators her whole family is shot. She needs help. And when asked who shot her family, she tells them her Uncle Ronnie.

As it was played, Ron Haskell sat still in his chair, his head down. He doesn't deny what happened. His attorneys claim he was insane.

"He's sedated and he's an individual that's been treated for a severe mental illness," said defense attorney Douglas Durham. "Texas has an insanity statute and if this isn't a case where the evidence, a preponderance of the evidence, is going to show severe mental illness and he couldn't distinguish right from wrong, I don't know what case there is."

It is a tough defense. They have to prove he was insane and didn't understand the consequences of his actions. Prosecutors will try to convince the jury it's not so and that he killed the Stays for helping his ex-wife leave him.

"The credible evidence will show you that this was not a case about someone who was insane," Knecht told the jury. "That this rather was a plan that was created in anger and fueled by vengeance."

Prosecutors argued in opening statements that Haskell killed the family as retribution for helping his ex-wife, Melanie, separate from him. Katie Stay was Melanie's sister.

The first witness to take the stand was a Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constable who was the first to respond. Sgt. Beck testified the scene was surreal and that after he helped Cassidy, he checked all six victims for a pulse.

Prosecutors played an audio recording from a device Beck was wearing. It revealed a panicked scene while first responders worked calmly to assess the scope of the crime and treat Rebecca Stay, who at the time still had a pulse and was breathing.

Jurors sat motionless, their attention rapt, their faces drawn from the emotional audio.

Haskell faces the death penalty if convicted.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED:

Dance studio inspired by slain Spring family expanding

Slain Stay family members mourned at funeral

Lone Survivor of massacre speaks at memorial

Accused Spring gunman collapses during court appearance

Accused Spring gunman faced allegations of domestic violence

Suspect charged in shooting that left six dead in Spring
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialmurdercourtfamilywoman killedchild killedstay family tragedyman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAY FAMILY TRAGEDY
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Spring family's accused killer still hasn't gone to trial
Dance studio inspired by slain Spring family expanding
Man accused of murdering Spring family due in court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astronaut's spouse 'frightened' over demands to see son
Woman cuts hole into glass during med spa heist: VIDEO
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
HCSO deputies escort fallen deputy's daughter to 2nd grade
KFC testing meatless fried chicken
Barbados braces as Tropical Storm Dorian nears Caribbean
Man set fire at apartments after fight with girlfriend: Officials
Show More
Andrew Luck: QB's rise from Stratford High School to NFL
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Two years later, Houston lags behind state in Harvey recovery
HISD students to return to district in turmoil
HISD hopes to revisit teacher pay raise plan
More TOP STORIES News