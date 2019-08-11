Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend arrested in New Mexico

Homicide detectives confirmed 31-year-old Justin Herron was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday.
HPD detectives flew to Albuquerque, though it's unclear when Herron will be back in Houston.
Herron is charged with capital murder in the death of Patra Perkins, who was found shot to death in a northwest Houston motel room.
Family members say Herron was Patra's boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby.
Houston police received information that someone was shot to death inside a room at the HomeTowne Studios in the 5900 block of Guhn Road near Highway 290 and Tidwell.
Investigators say a man flagged down an officer at the Tinseltown movie theater and told police he heard there was a woman who had been shot multiple times in room 239.
During a welfare check, authorities found Patra.
Patra's mother, Patricia Perkins, says she woke up to news that her daughter had been killed.
Relatives say they knew it was her because they saw the photo of Herron when authorities released it.
"She didn't do anything to anybody. She was kind to every single person. It's just... I don't understand," said Patricia.
Patricia told ABC13 her daughter was days away from celebrating her birthday and about a month from the due date of her first baby.
"She was really excited. She picked out his name. We were planning his shower," said Patra's sister.
Patra was shot in the face, shoulder and leg, HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Joshua Horn said.
Herron rented the motel room and booked it through Aug. 9.
Authorities say Herron has a lengthy criminal background and was out on bond for driving a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase last July.
Herron lives in the Houston area and is being held at Bernalillo Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for funeral expenses for Patra and her unborn baby.