Manhunt underway for suspect accused of killing 3 people in less than an hour in SW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the man they believe is responsible for three murders in southwest Houston in less than an hour.

The crimes all happened at three different scenes. The man wanted is 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey.



It all started around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 14200 block of Bridgeport and Danfield, where two men had been shot.

Officials told ABC13 they believe Kelsey got into an argument over drugs with one of the men, then shot both of them.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other was taken into surgery.

After the shooting, police say Kelsey stole a car from the Bridgeport scene and drove to the 5300 block of Kelling.

Around 8:36 p.m., authorities were called to the Kelling scene, where they say Kelsey forced his way into a home and shot a 60-year-old man.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Around 9 p.m., Kelsey arrived at another home in the 13500 block of Hooper near Almeda Genoa. Police say he knocked on the door, walked in and shot another man in his 40s.

That man also died at the hospital.

Police believe all the shootings are drug-related. They say COVID-19 has changed the supply chain for drugs in the Houston area.

"Risky behavior. People need to understand it's the wrong time to sell drugs. It's the wrong time to do anything. We're still fighting COVID," said HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner. "There is a shortage of drugs on these streets. There's an increase of homicides in our city. I said it once and I'll say it again, it's the wrong time. Anytime is the wrong time to sell drugs, definitely now."

Kelsey is still on the loose. He's believed to be driving a 2012 silver Kia Forte with Texas plates BBY-8378.



"You shoot and kill three people and injured another one, you're pretty dangerous," Finner said. "We need to remove him off the street immediately."

If you see the vehicle or know where Kelsey is, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600. You can also provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, which offers up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates: COVID-19 connection to 5-year high homicide rate
EMBED More News Videos

While 2019 saw a five-year low in homicides, the Houston Police Department said homicides are at a five-year high right now.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Show More
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Sunshine Thursday, storms return to Houston Friday
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More TOP STORIES News