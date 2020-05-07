Manhunt underway for suspect accused of killing 3 people in less than an hour in SW Houston

UPDATE/WANTED: This is triple murder suspect, Joshua Kelsey, 35. He's believed to be driving a 2012 silver Kia Forte with TX plates BBY-8378. Kelsey stole the vehicle at the first of three related murder scenes earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/DoGCZDsanK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 7, 2020

:::IMPORTANT::: HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Joshua Kelsey, 35, went on a killing spree, police say. 3 men are dead. Kelsey could be in this silver Kia Forte. Call @houstonpolice if you’ve seen him ⬇️⬇️⬇️. Live at 5:30 to show you what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/5xUaVR2pGs — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 7, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6155074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While 2019 saw a five-year low in homicides, the Houston Police Department said homicides are at a five-year high right now.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the man they believe is responsible for three murders in southwest Houston in less than an hour.The crimes all happened at three different scenes. The man wanted is 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey.It all started around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 14200 block of Bridgeport and Danfield, where two men had been shot.Officials told ABC13 they believe Kelsey got into an argument over drugs with one of the men, then shot both of them.Both men were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other was taken into surgery.After the shooting, police say Kelsey stole a car from the Bridgeport scene and drove to the 5300 block of Kelling.Around 8:36 p.m., authorities were called to the Kelling scene, where they say Kelsey forced his way into a home and shot a 60-year-old man.The man was transported to the hospital, where he died.Around 9 p.m., Kelsey arrived at another home in the 13500 block of Hooper near Almeda Genoa. Police say he knocked on the door, walked in and shot another man in his 40s.That man also died at the hospital.Police believe all the shootings are drug-related. They say COVID-19 has changed the supply chain for drugs in the Houston area."Risky behavior. People need to understand it's the wrong time to sell drugs. It's the wrong time to do anything. We're still fighting COVID," said HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner. "There is a shortage of drugs on these streets. There's an increase of homicides in our city. I said it once and I'll say it again, it's the wrong time. Anytime is the wrong time to sell drugs, definitely now."Kelsey is still on the loose. He's believed to be driving a 2012 silver Kia Forte with Texas plates BBY-8378."You shoot and kill three people and injured another one, you're pretty dangerous," Finner said. "We need to remove him off the street immediately."If you see the vehicle or know where Kelsey is, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600. You can also provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, which offers up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges.