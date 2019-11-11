Man arrested after police say he destroyed headstones at Galveston cemetery

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after police say he damaged several headstones, some beyond repair, at a historic Galveston cemetery.

Corey Johnson, 40, is charged with felony criminal mischief.

Galveston police say officers started to receive calls Saturday morning about someone throwing concrete and other debris at drivers in the 4100 block of Broadway.

Police increased patrols in the area and found Johnson around 3 p.m., shortly after concrete, wood and pieces of headstones were discovered across several lanes of Broadway.

Johnson was taken into custody on an unrelated charge of drinking in public while Galveston police investigated.

Staff from the City of Galveston Parks Department, the group that runs the historic cemetery, told authorities they've found some 80 headstones damaged over the past month.

He was then connected to the cemetery damage. Johnson's bond was set at $80,000.

Some of the damaged headstones date back to Galveston's antebellum period, around the mid-1880s. The damage is estimated at $13,300.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestoncemetery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front rolls through Monday afternoon-evening
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
Texas substitute teacher fired after allegedly beating student
Man who got out of car in middle of highway hit by driver
ABC13's Morning News
Funeral preparations finalized for honorary officer Abigail
Lost teenager has cell phone GPS to thank for his safe return
Show More
Duck hunters discover Baytown woman's body near Ship Channel
Why is Veterans Day on November 11?
Video shows police handcuffing woman for selling churros
Veteran's family learns of Normandy service 75 years later
J.J. Watt's new shoe honors Korean War veteran grandpa
More TOP STORIES News