Man accused of decapitating mother is not guilty by reason of insanity

EMBED </>More Videos

A young man accused of decapitating his mother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

FRANKLIN CO., North Carolina --
A young man accused of decapitating his mother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Investigators said Oliver Machado admitted to brutally killing his mother in their Franklin County home on March 6, 2017. Machado was 18 years old at the time of the murder.

Machado told a 911 operator he did it "because I felt like it."

RELATED: Sheriff: Teen decapitated mother in North Carolina

In October 2017, a judge decided that Machado was not mentally capable to stand trial. The murder charges against him were dismissed, and he was committed to Central Regional Hospital for mental health treatment.

As part of the agreement, murder charges could be filed again, if Machado's mental health improved enough to where he could stand trial.

RELATED STORIES

Charges dropped for teen accused of decapitating mom

Teen accused of decapitating mother

Teen reportedly killed mother because I felt like it

Teen accused of decapitating mother in country illegally
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdecapitationstabbingu.s. & worldFranklin County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Why Trump is fighting to get Cruz reelected
Shoving match breaks out outside Trump's MAGA rally
Musician hurt by falling stage light: 'I'm in a lot of pain'
Bob Barker, 94, rushed to hospital in Los Angeles
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm strengthens to Category 5
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Houston man charged for beating roommate's dog
Study finds drivers rely too much on new vehicle features
Show More
Former Humble coach charged in sexual assault of child
Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed Dickinson coach
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in line for MAGA rally
Trump team: 100,000 requested tickets for Houston rally
Road closures in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
More News