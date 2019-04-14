Man accused in fatal shooting of mother's boyfriend in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting on Parkes Street in northwest Houston.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend had been in an argument that started on Friday. The man, believed to be in his forties, was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

"We believe that the son of the girlfriend got word of the incident and came back here today to seek retribution," said HPD Sergeant C.J. Mangano.

According to the victim's son, the pregnant girlfriend was upset the victim was seeing another woman.

Investigators are not sure which of the three suspects may have fired at the man. Anyone with information is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News