Man accused in fatal shooting of mother's boyfriend in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting on Parkes Street in northwest Houston.Police say the victim and his girlfriend had been in an argument that started on Friday. The man, believed to be in his forties, was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon."We believe that the son of the girlfriend got word of the incident and came back here today to seek retribution," said HPD Sergeant C.J. Mangano.According to the victim's son, the pregnant girlfriend was upset the victim was seeing another woman.Investigators are not sure which of the three suspects may have fired at the man. Anyone with information is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.