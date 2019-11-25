Man accused in deadly DWI crash on Gulf Fwy gets $100 bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of driving while intoxicated has been charged in connection with a deadly crash on the Gulf Freeway.Lupe Longoria, 27, was arrested following the early Saturday morning crash.Houston police say two drivers were on the Gulf Freeway exchanging information after a fender bender. Police say Longoria was reportedly speeding when he lost control and slammed his vehicle into the two men who were talking to a wrecker driver, sending one of them flying into the HOV lane.Police say one of the men died at the scene and the other one was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.According to court documents, Longoria received a $100 bond.