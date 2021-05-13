Video shows moment of crowded California balcony collapse; 9 injured

Victims fell 15 feet onto rocks below in balcony collapse in Malibu
EMBED <>More Videos

Malibu balcony collapse video shows 15-foot plunge; 9 hurt

MALIBU, Calif. -- Terrifying video shows the moment the balcony of a Malibu oceanfront home suddenly collapsed, causing the victims to plunge 15 feet to the rocks below.

Nine people were injured, four of them hospitalized, when the balcony collapsed Saturday at the home.

Video shows several people crowded on the balcony when it fell.

RELATED: 9 injured after balcony at beachfront Malibu home collapses, plummets onto rocks below
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly a dozen people were injured, four of them hospitalized, after a balcony at a Malibu home collapsed onto the beach Saturday.



Witnesses say they had gathered for a birthday party when the celebration took a terrifying turn.

The home has been red-tagged. Investigators believe the deck's integrity and the weight of too many people combined to cause the collapse.

"The property in question had a valid short-term rental permit with the City in line with the City's short-term rental ordinance," the city of Malibu said in a statement Monday. "Malibu Code Enforcement is investigating any potential violations of occupancy limits of that permit or any other issues with that property, and Building and Safety staff are investigating the incident as well."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabeachescollapseu.s. & worldbalcony collapse
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Domino's pizza delivery driver shot multiple times, HPD says
Search enters 3rd day for missing 3-year-old Grimes County boy
Meeting to expose housing director exposes little about housing deal
Headed to an Astros playoff game? Watch where you park
Big weekend traffic closures to avoid in and around Houston
Ozone remains unhealthy Friday, rain returns next week
Woman battling COVID-19 denied ICU visit from pastor, family says
Show More
Tesla moving California headquarters to Austin
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
SBISD says it banned book over its content, not over LGBTQ character
Baby at center of SWAT standoff safe, dad in custody, HPD says
Officers shot at while going after robbery suspects, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News