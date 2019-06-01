MALEAH DAVIS: 4-year-old's biological father shares emotional pictures on social media

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The biological father of Houston 4-year-old Maleah Davis posted some emotional photos of his daughter on social media weeks after he first learned she went missing.

Craig Davis took to his Instagram account to share several pictures and videos of him and his daughter.

The search for the 4-year-old came to a huge turn Friday morning, when activist Quanell X told authorities that the suspect in the disappearance, Derion Vence, confessed that the girl died by accident and her body was dumped in Arkansas.

Hours later, law enforcement officials in Arkansas found a black bag with bones and blood amid their search for Maleah.

The remains arrived in Houston on Friday night, and now, medical examiners are working to identify the findings.

