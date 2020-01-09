Major entrance ramp to Galleria to close for 2 months

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, Galleria-area drivers!

A ramp thousands of drivers use every day is shutting down for two months starting Friday.

TxDOT is shutting down the on-ramp to the 610 West Loop going south from Westheimer.

That's the ramp used to get on the freeway, right in front of Dillard's at the Galleria.

On top of that, the Hidalgo curve is closing permanently.

The West Loop exit to Hidalgo will remain open, but no longer accessible to Richmond using Hidalgo from the feeder.

Crews are starting to build bridge columns, and will need the extra space.

The good news is that drivers will still be able to use the US-59 Southwest Freeway southbound on-ramp from Westheimer.

The closures will have impacts on everyone in the area, especially shoppers, Galleria-area workers, and Water Wall visitors.

