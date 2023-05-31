Clerk bombarded by 4 gunmen during robbery at SW Houston gas station, video shows

Surveillance video captured the moment when a gas station clerk was swarmed with guns during an aggravated robbery on Main Street near Kirby.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released surveillance footage that shows a gas station clerk being swarmed with guns by four suspects during a robbery.

The Houston Police Department says the aggravated robbery happened on May 17 in the 7900 block of Main Street, near Braeswood Place, at 2:10 a.m.

Investigators said the four men pulled out guns and pointed them at the store clerk while demanding cash from the register. While two suspects removed money from the register, the other two took several boxes of cigarettes.

Police said once the suspects had the cigarettes and cash, they all took off and have not been caught yet.

Officials describe all four suspects as Black men wearing dark hoodies, and one was wearing a gray hoodie. One suspect wore an orange mask, and another wore a black mask. The other two suspects didn't cover their faces and could be seen pointing guns at the clerk on video.

It is unclear how much money was taken from the register, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information about this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.