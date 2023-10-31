A victim, who claimed his new bank card was among the items stolen, spoke to ABC13 encouraging residents to retrieve their mail before they go to bed, since the thefts are happening overnight.

Video shows man and woman using crowbar to pry open mailboxes in Westchase area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in the Westchase area of Houston have been victimized by mail thieves, caught on camera, who are committing crimes while people sleep.

The first break-in happened on Oct. 17 around 11:30 p.m. Video shared with ABC13 shows a man and woman prying open community mailboxes with a crowbar at a complex on S. Gessner.

Furthermore, the woman walked away with a handful of mail and then some.

They were successful enough that, less than two weeks later, they were at it again.

On Oct. 28, the man and woman hit another complex nearby around 3:30 a.m.

"They're looking for a shortcut," Quenton Charlot, a victim who claimed his new bank card was among the items stolen, said. "Luckily, I was able to deactivate it in time before the subjects were able to do anything with it."

Charlot works with Westchase District on crime and safety issues. They are hopeful the public can help identify the two suspects. He also encourages residents to retrieve their mail before they go to bed, since the thefts are happening overnight.

"If there's nothing for them to take, hopefully it will discourage them from coming back," Charlot said.

Charlot asks anyone with information on the mail thieves to contact Houston police or local law enforcement.

He said the complexes have reported the mail thefts to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

