u.s. & world

Oklahoma lawmakers propose 'Make America Great Again' license plate design

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahomans may soon have the option to sport a "Make America Great Again" license plate, according to a new proposal from two state senators.

State Senator Nathan Dahm, who proposed the plates alongside fellow Republican Marty Quinn, shared mockups showing the plates' potential design in a Facebook post. They feature white text on a blue background with a red border and resemble President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign logo.



There's also a "Keep America Great" option to reflect Trump's 2020 slogan.

Oklahoma's legislature and governor would need to sign off on the plates before they are made available to the public, local television station KFOR reported.

As with all other special license plates available in Oklahoma, drivers would pay a $35 annual fee for the plates. Proceeds from the plates will be donated to charities offering services for veterans in Oklahoma and would not be donated directly to the Trump campaign.

The proposal does, however, state that Oklahoma's tax commission "shall be authorized to enter into a licensing agreement with the corporation or entity designated by Donald J. Trump for such purposes for any licensing fees which may be required in order to use the organization's logo or design. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoklahomau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
Here's where Houstonians want to move, according to a new study
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News