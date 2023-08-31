HPD questioning suspect in shooting of Madison High School student near campus

The suspect is in custody, according to Houston police, but they haven't said if he is also a student at Madison High School. We're waiting to learn the motive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students will see more security on Thursday at James Madison High School, in Houston's south side, after a student was shot.

The shooting didn't happen on campus, but it was close by.

The 15-year-old victim is expected to survive after being shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital.

He and another young man were seen leaving James Madison High School and going to a nearby convenience store at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After watching surveillance video, police say they saw a very brief argument between the two before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The shooter then jumped into a car and took off as a passenger.

Houston ISD Police Chief Shamara Garber explained why a lockdown wasn't ordered during that time.

"Since it was dismissal time, there were a group of students leaving the school and heading towards the store. So, there was dismissal occurring. When the incident happened, that dismissal process stopped. So, students were still in the building thereafter. Once the scene was secure, the dismissal was complete."

HISD announced hours later that police had a suspect in custody. It's unknown if he is also a student at Madison High School, and we're waiting to find out what the motive was and what charges this suspect could possibly face.

