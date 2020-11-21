Lydell Grant waits for exoneration after DNA proves he didn't commit murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been out of prison for a year now and is still a convicted murderer in the court system.Lydell Grant is patiently waiting for a final say from the criminal court of appeals on his exoneration."Being locked up, if I didn't learn anything else, I learned how to have patience," Grant told Eyewitness News. "Whatever the judicial system is trying to do, whatever they have in mind to do, it's not going to work if it's not the right thing."Newly tested DNA evidence freed Grant last November. One month later, Houston police tracked down 42-year-old Jermarico Carter, who they say was Aaron Scheerhorn's actual killer.According to court documents, Carter confessed to the murder when detectives interviewed him in Atlanta, Georgia.The Criminal Court of Appeals is now asking for new written affidavits from the six eyewitnesses who testified against Grant in 2012. However, tracking down all six witnesses a decade later can be a very tedious task.They are still working to get these requests to the court, according to the District Attorney's office.Grant continues to wait, hopeful and confident in his innocence.