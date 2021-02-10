lunar new year

Here's how to celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year virtually!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is working with the Chinese Community Center to bring the 2021 Lunar New Year celebrations to you virtually. For three days, we will live stream their events on our website and streaming apps.

Download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV to watch the following:

DAY 1 | February 11 | 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.



New Year's Eve Reunion Dinner

Going behind the scenes, we will take you from the commercial kitchen to the dining table to show you signature Lunar New Year dishes that are rooted in our local chefs' and restaurant owners' hometowns. We will showcase regional delicacies from China, Korea, and Vietnam!

Featured restaurants: Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant, Taste of China, Lucky Bento VIP Cuisine, Chengdu Taste, Korea Garden Restaurant, and Nam Giao Restaurant & Bakery

Wrap up the afternoon by making Chinese dumplings (jiaozi), using ingredients that are easy to find locally. View the dumpling ingredient card.

DAY 2 | February 12 | 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.



Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate the Lunar New Year Day with performances by local artists and groups from across the cultural spectrum. Join us for a broadcast of Lion and Dragon Dances, Vietnamese Fan Dance, Traditional Chinese Orchestra, Indian Dance, martial arts, and more, as we ring in the Year of the Ox!

DAY 3 | February 13 | 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.



Customs and Traditions Through Art

Join us for an exciting afternoon of educational programming:

Learn about the historical origins, legends, and cultural traditions of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Experience tranquility with a demonstration of the ancient and elegant art of Chinese calligraphy.

Watch live newscasts and more from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonholidayholiday speciallunar new yearu.s. & worldchina tourismculturerace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Lunar New Year 2021: What to know about the celebration
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
Master Chef Martin Yan dishes on his Lunar New Year traditions
10 violent incidents leave at least 3 dead, 11 injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston areas with more COVID-19 deaths and fewer vaccines
'No show' vaccine appointments will go to teachers, school staff
Man reported missing in Houston Ship Channel last seen Feb. 5
Arctic air is expected to arrive around Valentine's Day
TX lawmakers threaten Mavericks over national anthem removal
What's the difference between a hard and light freeze?
Houston eviction grace period proposed as $159M rent help OK'd
Show More
Lost your job? How to not lose access to key tax credits
White House reveals plans for major vaccination site in Houston
Brady tosses Lombardi Trophy over water in boat parade
Snow and ice possible in Houston around Presidents Day
HISD board to vote on whether to replace its student congress
More TOP STORIES News