Here's how to celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year virtually!

Download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV to watch the following:
DAY 1 | February 11 | 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
New Year's Eve Reunion Dinner
Going behind the scenes, we will take you from the commercial kitchen to the dining table to show you signature Lunar New Year dishes that are rooted in our local chefs' and restaurant owners' hometowns. We will showcase regional delicacies from China, Korea, and Vietnam!
Featured restaurants: Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant, Taste of China, Lucky Bento VIP Cuisine, Chengdu Taste, Korea Garden Restaurant, and Nam Giao Restaurant & Bakery
Wrap up the afternoon by making Chinese dumplings (jiaozi), using ingredients that are easy to find locally. View the dumpling ingredient card.
DAY 2 | February 12 | 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Celebrate the Lunar New Year Day with performances by local artists and groups from across the cultural spectrum. Join us for a broadcast of Lion and Dragon Dances, Vietnamese Fan Dance, Traditional Chinese Orchestra, Indian Dance, martial arts, and more, as we ring in the Year of the Ox!
DAY 3 | February 13 | 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Customs and Traditions Through Art
Join us for an exciting afternoon of educational programming:
Learn about the historical origins, legends, and cultural traditions of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Experience tranquility with a demonstration of the ancient and elegant art of Chinese calligraphy.
Watch live newscasts and more from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."