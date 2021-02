Here's how to celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year virtually!

DAY 1 | February 11 | 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

DAY 2 | February 12 | 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

DAY 3 | February 13 | 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Download our free streaming app to yourto watch the following:Going behind the scenes, we will take you from the commercial kitchen to the dining table to show you signature Lunar New Year dishes that are rooted in our local chefs' and restaurant owners' hometowns. We will showcase regional delicacies from China, Korea, and Vietnam!Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant, Taste of China, Lucky Bento VIP Cuisine, Chengdu Taste, Korea Garden Restaurant, and Nam Giao Restaurant & Bakeryup the afternoon by making Chinese dumplings (jiaozi), using ingredients that are easy to find locally. View the dumpling ingredient card Celebrate the Lunar New Year Day with performances by local artists and groups from across the cultural spectrum. Join us for a broadcast of Lion and Dragon Dances, Vietnamese Fan Dance, Traditional Chinese Orchestra, Indian Dance, martial arts, and more, as we ring in the Year of the Ox!Join us for an exciting afternoon of educational programming:Learn about the historical origins, legends, and cultural traditions of the Lunar New Year holiday.Experience tranquility with a demonstration of the ancient and elegant art of Chinese calligraphy.