'I don't wish this pain on anybody': Family of man killed over $500 car repair bill seeking justice

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of 29-year-old Luis Casillas is pleading for anyone with information about who shot and killed their loved one days before Christmas to step forward.

Casillas was working at his auto body shop in the 7600 block of the North Freeway on Dec. 23 in north Houston when he was gunned down by what investigators believe to be a group of six Hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s.

Houston police said the shooting might have happened because of a dispute over some auto body work being done by Casillas.

The family told ABC13 that a $500 bill had not been paid, which led to a confrontation in the parking lot of the shop.

Authorities released two vehicle descriptions the suspects got into after the shooting.

They are both Chevy Silverado trucks with late 90s to early 2000s makes, one being tan and another maroon. Police said both of the trucks are low to the ground.

Casillas' sister spoke out during a press conference and shared some horrific details of her brother's murder.

"I don't want anybody to go through the same pain that we're going through. The pain of losing your baby brother, the pain of losing your husband, your child ... I don't wish this pain on anybody," she said.

"That day he was ambushed. That day he was put on his knees. That day he prayed," his sister said. "He begged for his life, and they didn't care."

There is surveillance video of the incident, but police are not releasing it yet because the investigation is still active.

Casillas leaves behind a wife and two daughters, ages 2 and 3, and had already purchased Christmas gifts for his girls and planned to use the money he collected from the customer to finish his holiday shopping.

The family said the holidays will never be the same for them.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

