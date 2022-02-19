Driver wrecks into police car on the highway after his brakes fail going 90 mph in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver's brakes failed going nearly 100 miles per hour on Friday afternoon in Lubbock.Video shows the car and the police officer, after him, trying to stop him.Eventually, the police car moved in front of the vehicle to stop it, but the driver hit the police car and then another vehicle.The officer wasn't injured, but the people in the other cars had minor injuries.It's not clear what caused that drive's brakes to fail.The following is a statement from LPD: