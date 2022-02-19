Driver wrecks into police car on the highway after his brakes fail going 90 mph in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver's brakes failed going nearly 100 miles per hour on Friday afternoon in Lubbock.
Video shows the car and the police officer, after him, trying to stop him.
Eventually, the police car moved in front of the vehicle to stop it, but the driver hit the police car and then another vehicle.
The officer wasn't injured, but the people in the other cars had minor injuries.
It's not clear what caused that drive's brakes to fail.
The following is a statement from LPD:
The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a crash that occurred just west of University on N. Loop 289 in the westbound lanes. A call for service to assist a motorist was received at 2:40 p.m. from a driver indicating the brakes were not working on their vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, and they were unable to slow down from a speed of 90 miles per hour on S. Loop 289.
Lubbock Police Officers responded while dispatchers spoke with the driver to try to find a way to stop the vehicle. After several attempts were made by the driver, an LPD officer positioned their LPD-issued vehicle in front of the Toyota Camry to attempt to contain it. The Camry collided into the back of the officer's vehicle, causing the officer's vehicle to collide into an additional vehicle.
The driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and was transported to University Medical Center. The driver of the additional vehicle sustained minor injuries. The LPD officer was uninjured.
