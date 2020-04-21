Woman's SUV lands on top of vehicles at Spring dealership

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Wild video from a crash near Spring shows an SUV on top of other vehicles.

The driver of that SUV first crashed into a fire hydrant along the North Freeway feeder road near Louetta.

Her SUV then ended up on top of vehicles parked at a car dealership.

Police say the driver called 911 herself.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to stabilize the SUV and cut out the driver.

She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

It's not clear what caused the crash.
