Society

NC man goes to store to buy pork rinds, ends up winning $200,000 lottery ticket

PLEASANT GARDEN, North Carolina -- A North Carolina man stopped to buy some pork rinds after work and used the change to buy what became a $200,000 winning Powerball ticket.

"I just got off work and stopped to get some pork rinds," recalled Andrew Parrish. "I had $6 dollars left and thought, 'Well go ahead and give me two Powerball Power Plays."

Parrish, a small business owner, bought his lucky ticket on March 18, but didn't discover his good fortune until a week later, when he went back to the same store.

"I had the girl check them for me," said Parrish. "She said, 'You've got to go to Raleigh!'"

He shared the exciting news with his wife, and, "She couldn't believe it, she kept telling me quit messing with her," said Parrish. "By the time she got home, my son and I had realized how much we'd won and I told her over the phone before she got home and she just bawled. She cried all the way home."

Parrish said he plans to use his prize money to pay off bills and his daughter's car, and maybe buy himself a new truck. After that he said he plans to, "stick the rest in the bank."

READ ALSO: Lottery: Colorado man wins $1 million jackpot twice on same day
EMBED More News Videos

With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinau.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodlottery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl in Van Zandt County
2 moms take down caution tape from playground, police say
Rockets owner Fertitta wants to resume NBA season
SPONSORED: Could your allergies be caused by dirty air ducts?
Rental assistance program enrollment suspended
School districts discuss Fall return strategies amid pandemic
Houston now has more than 5,000 COVID cases, mayor says
Show More
Family of woman who had COVID now being treated for virus
Here's what you can't find in stores during the pandemic
Expert explains how air travel impacts air travel
Youth sports taking major hit amid COVID-19 pandemic
Houston Zoo welcomes baby elephant
More TOP STORIES News