Lone Star College reveals COVID-19 plan for fall semester

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As school districts continue working on their COVID-19 plan for when students go back to school, Lone Star College has unveiled three options for its fall semester.
According to Lone Star, the fall 2020 semester will consist of about 50 percent online course, 25 percent hybrid and 25 percent in-person. Most of the in-person classes will focus on workforce training.
"We understand there continues to be uncertainty, but it is important for students to know their safety is our No. 1 priority," Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor said in a statement. "We have taken every precaution necessary to ensure students can continue their education in a safe environment."
Fall 2020 registration is now open and classes are set to begin Aug. 24.
According to the college, LSC buildings that have reopened will be limited only to students taking in-person classes. Students and instructors will be required to undergo a temperature check and wear a mask when entering a LSC building. They will also be asked to complete a health questionnaire. Personal Protection Equipment will be provided for those who don't have them.
LSC will offer 4,400 online classes in the 2020 fall semester in 128 different subjects, with most of them being offered in traditional online format and many will be offered with weekly face-to-face meetings on a LSC teleconferencing platform.
"We have asked the college presidents to be creative and innovative in their planning by offering block scheduling, afternoons, nights, Friday, Saturday and, where needed, Sunday classes to meet the needs of our students," Head said. "We are also preparing contingency plans to shift back to 100% online classes if the situation warrants in the fall."
Aside from limiting the number of in-person classes and the use of LSC buildings, the college said it will use stimulus funds to purchase computers for students who need help during the Fall 2020 semester. The computers will be available as loaners through the LSC Office of Technology Services.
Additional information on the upcoming semester can be found at LoneStar.edu/Fall2020.
