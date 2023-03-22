Lollapalooza 2023 releases full lineup; Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish among headliners

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

CHICAGO -- It's a big day for music fans as Lollapalooza has released the full lineup for this year's music festival.

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.

There are nine stages at Lollapalooza with bands from around the world. More than 400,000 usually attend.

The festival will take place from August 3-6 in Grant Park in Chicago.

A ticket presale will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more information and for tickets, visit Lollapalooza.com.