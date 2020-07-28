lollapalooza

Lolla 2020 to broadcast 4-night free virtual music event amid coronavirus pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO, Illinois -- Lollapalooza is going virtual and the best part is, it will be free!

The music festival announced Monday they will host Lolla 2020, a 4-night free virtual concert starting Thursday night.

The event will feature 135 artists who will perform both old and new material, according to event organizers.



Some of the musicians include Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Metallica, Tove Lo and Ellie Goulding.

In between sets, Lolla 2020 will also feature conversations organizers say are important to the Lollapalooza community, with speakers such as Perry Farrell, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, LL COOL J, Selema Masekala, and more.

Last month, organizers announced the event, that is typically held at Grant Park in Chicago, was canceled due to the coronavirus concerns.



Lolla 2020 will be exclusively broadcast on YouTube beginning July 30 through Aug. 2.

The full schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday. For more information, visit the Lollapalooza YouTube channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentillinoislive musicyoutubemusiclollapaloozau.s. & worldfree concert
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOLLAPALOOZA
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
VIDEO: Malia Obama dancing at Lollapalooza
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane lost power while 7,000 feet in air before crash, DPS said
19-year-old tests positive for coronavirus 3 times
12-year-old arrested and charged in murder of woman
Man dies after getting COVID-19 at his Father's Day dinner
SNAP recipients save up to $30 at 6 Houston-area farmers markets
Megan Thee Stallion: 'I didn't deserve to get shot'
4 injured in multi-vehicle, chain-reaction HCSO crash
Show More
Scattered storms bring another chance of rain Tuesday
Armed robbers shoot store clerk at Starr Shop in Houston
Texas waives STAAR test grade promotion for 5th and 8th graders
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, July 28
40% Houstonians had trouble paying rent, where to turn for help
More TOP STORIES News