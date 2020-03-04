Eating 500 cheesesteaks in search of the ultimate cheesesteak

Jim Pappas is embarking on what he's calling The Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure -- a quest for the ultimate cheesesteak.

In the last two years, he has eaten more than 500 cheesesteaks, hoping to find the very best.


After each year, he compiles a 'best of' list rating each cheesesteak on a scale of 100 points. There are five categories: roll, meat, cheese, extras, and how the cheesesteak tastes overall.

He eats five cheesesteaks a week and when he's not eating cheesesteaks he's driving for Uber and Lyft, asking his customers for their go-to cheesesteak spot.



Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fyi cheesesteaksfoodfyi phillylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered showers and storms moving into our area
81-year-old woman attacked by 2 loose dogs in League City park
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Wrong-way driver dies in Baytown crash
Show More
Texas Election 2020 results
After 6 hours, Houston man finally gets to vote at 1:30 a.m.
Child hangs from SUV door as driver circles H-E-B parking lot
Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus
US Rep. District 22 GOP candidates head to runoff
More TOP STORIES News