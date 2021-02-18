WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Cool Spaces
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit a news tip
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
WWII plane returned to Chicago area, where high school students fundraised for it 80 years ago
Localish
By Zach Ben-Amots
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
localish
wls
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
TX lawmakers call out Cruz for vacationing during winter storm
Power generation no longer issue with outages, Abbott says
How long foods may last for
Hard freeze is on the way for tonight
CenterPoint says those $200K bills were sent by mistake
Texas energy provider to customers: Please leave us
Show More
Galveston mayor talks destruction from winter storm
O'Day Hardware is there for the community after every disaster
When will my water come back on? It could be a while
3 dead due to winter storm exposure, Galveston Co. says
11-year-old plays in snow 1 day, then dies the next day
More TOP STORIES News