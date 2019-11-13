starbucks

World's Largest Starbucks Opens in Chicago

The world's largest Starbucks opened in Chicago! 5 floors, 40K square feet, and enough coffee to keep you awake for weeks...and they serve booze!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidestarbucksu.s. & worldmagnificent milecoffee
STARBUCKS
World's largest Starbucks to open in Chicago on Friday
Merry Coffee: Starbucks holiday cups, drinks now available
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 2 decades
Starbucks testing mobile order only store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
$100K in gold and silver up for grabs in Houston treasure hunt
Husband shot by intruder in backyard while cooking dinner
Alexa can't call 911 for you. Here's why.
Elton John announces 2 surprise shows in Houston
Turning wetter overnight into Thursday as our next front arrives.
Show More
Woman's dad tried to save family's dog from house fire
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
First-time truck buyer Turns to Ted to get deposit back
How to keep your online information secure
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News