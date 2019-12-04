Magical Winter Lights: America's largest holiday lantern display

Step into an enchanted lighted wonderland and travel the globe at Magical Winter Lights in LaMarque, Texas.

This 20-acre attraction features replicas of world landmarks, a colorful undersea landscape, a mystical forest and a prehistoric land with life-size dinosaurs! The displays are all created with Texas-sized Chinese lanterns - some of them up to 60 feet tall!

For more information, visit www.magicalwinterlights.com.

Magical Winter Lights will compete in Monday night's episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC13. Tune in at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la marqueholiday lightsholidaychristmas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RodeoHouston releases concert genre lineup with surprises
Dunk denied! What will NBA do after blown call on Harden shot?
Rise in crime: Assaults in Houston are up in recent months
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Next front to bring chance for colder temperatures
Favorite NBA player hurt? Get your ticket money back!
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Show More
HPD investigating deadly shooting in SE Houston home
Restaurant with bowling and private karaoke rooms coming to Houston
Great-grandpa's wish to get song played on radio comes true
Houston Roughnecks give nod to past in uniform reveal
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
More TOP STORIES News