Toddler paints to help healthcare workers

Emmy, a two year old from Fresno, CA, is using her new found skill of painting to help front-line healthcare workers. Her mother, who is an artist herself, was trying to find something to pass the time during the shelter-in-place order with her daughter. Emmy and her mother worked together to create unique art to sell and donate all proceeds to local hospitals to help purchase personal protection equipment.

If you would like to purchase Emmy's art, click here.
