localish

This startup is building robotic tractors!

By Tim Sarquis
Central California farmers continue to deal with a labor shortage. Bear Flag Robotics steps in to take their tractors and upgrade them with autonomous technology, allowing a farmer's staff to be redeployed in other areas. In the long term, farmers will be able to produce more food, with less land and fewer people.

With the data their tractors can collect, Bear Flag Robotics founder Igino Cafiero says "we can use that information to grow crops more efficiently. We can increase yields that aren't possible today because of these insights we have."

To learn more about Bear Flag Robotics, check out their website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
robotslocalish central valleyagriculturetechnologykfsnlocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
These massive doughnuts on Long Island are worth the wait
UNC track coach breaks record for running 4.5 miles while dribbling basketball
These skincare products are good enough to eat
Food made with a lot of love, flavor and soul
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead in trunk of car was strangled, officials say
Referee attacked by player during high school football game
What seemed like stalking case was jealous lover's cover for murder
4 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
Weekend road closures include shutdown of SW Freeway
SPONSORED: Share Your Holidays! Donate today to help those in need!
Security guard shot to death during game room robbery
Show More
In face of 'grim' jobs report, Biden backs more COVID-19 aid
December delivers chilly days and cold nights for Houston
Fauci said 'yes right on the spot' to Biden
Biden: Trump inaugural presence important to US
2020 brings families to Houston Food Bank for the first time
More TOP STORIES News