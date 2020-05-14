This restaurant has turned into a drive-thru amid coronavirus crisis

As physical distancing continues, the American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach, CA has turned its foodservice operation into a drive-thru restaurant. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the 291 family has been helping military veterans, their families and the community with low-cost meals.

"We're learning a lot of new things, because we've never done this before," said Jon Reynolds, commander of Newport Harbor Post 291.

"We have had people that actually come and they don't have enough money for a meal and we still feed them," said Ulises Dominguez, kitchen manager and chef of Post 291.

As one the largest American Legion posts in the country, its priority is to support and feed as many veterans in Orange County.

"We serve 8,000 people here and we see, last week, about 1,500 veterans, members here, that are using us to feed their families," said Dennis Fitzpatrick, events manager with the American Legion Post 291

"It means everything. It's like a home away from home and I appreciate everything the American Legion is doing," said Vietnam veteran Ken Burch, who has been a member with the Post for more than 30 years.

The draw of long lines and new patrons has been a successful pivot for the Post.

"This is marvelous, I tell everybody I know," said auxiliary member Eilene Oldis of Huntington Beach. "I miss it and this is kind of a touch base and see all my favorite server."

The Post 291 offers pick-up from noon to six every day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcall goodlocalishveteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans recall finding 2-year-old in stolen SUV
2 virtual job fairs today as 300 positions up for grabs
Community says goodbye to HCSO Sgt. who died of COVID-19
Man arrested after doorbell cam captures dog being choked
Scattered downpours Thursday, widespread storms this weekend
Tape back up after moms tear it down at playground, police say
Houston traffic rebounding as people get on the road
Show More
23-year-old allegedly steals elderly man's stimulus check
What does 'unmasking' someone in an intel report mean?
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Amber Alert issued for missing girl in Van Zandt Co.
The dos and don'ts of buying and wearing a face mask
More TOP STORIES News