This is the ULTIMATE LEGO playground with more than 90,000 LEGOs

Whether you're a kid, or just a kid at heart, this immersive Lego display will keep you busy for hours. Nestled in the heart of the Plymouth Meeting Mall is one of the area's biggest attractions -- Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia. Here you can play, you can build, and you can also ride, all in the name of Denmark's most famous toy company.
Start your visit with a ride on the Imagination Express. After that, the options are endless. Visit the Lego Creative Workshop and learn from a Master Builder. Take in a Lego 4D movie. And of course, say hi to your favorite Legoland characters. Built with over 90,000 Legos, this is something you truly have to see to believe!
This attraction will be enjoyed by both young and old. Grown-ups will think back to their childhood when they "wished I could play with Legos my whole life and make it my career". Well, that happened for Master Builder Michael Nieves. He constructed all of the structures in the facility. That's his job and yes, he gets paid to play with Legos all day long.
Follow along with @hallythrives as she and her son roll through Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia!
