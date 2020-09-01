abc13 plus cypress

Teen entrepreneur beautifies Cypress neighborhood during pandemic

CYPRESS, Texas -- From pro-athlete aspirations to making money with his side hustles, Caydence Robinson is not your average teenager.

You could say the entrepreneurial bug bit him years ago after starting his first business.

When he wanted a bearded dragon as a pet, his parents decided to teach him about financial responsibility. Instead of buying food for his dragon every week, he got smart about it and started breeding his own reptile food with Dubia roaches.

After having a surplus of food, he connected with other reptile owners and started selling bug colonies to make extra money.

Recently, he started another side business of restoring mailboxes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has kept him at home, he wanted to put that time to good use by offering his mailbox services to his Cypress neighbors.

Within a month's time, he managed to beautify 22 mailboxes in his subdivision!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressentrepreneurshipbusinesscommunity strongabc13 plusktrkpandemiclocalish show (lsh)communitylocalish
ABC13 PLUS CYPRESS
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
Star Cinema Grill opens drive-in theater at Cypress location
Mansion nail salon features 2 nail bars, man cave and massive chandelier
Family Shares Daughter's Struggle With 'Childhood Alzheimer's'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 named storms have formed before peak of hurricane season
Pres. Trump visits Kenosha after Jacob Blake protests
Kindergartner tests COVID-19 positive on 1st day of class
Payroll tax deferral begins, but be aware of effects later
Lake Conroe boater exposed himself to teen, constable says
US House members from Houston make case for George Floyd Act
15-year-old electrocuted while swimming in Houston motel pool
Show More
Houston man accused of molesting and killing his baby girl
Dozens of Houston area schools don't have a nurse
17-year-old charged with murder for shooting, killing sister
New Robin Williams film examines Lewy body dementia
Star Cinema Grill opens drive-in theater at Cypress location
More TOP STORIES News