Super easy way to clean makeup brushes and sponges | Glam Lab

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- New YEAR, new YOU! Resolutions call for a fresh start to form new habits and breaking the old ones.

Maybe you're vowing to eat cleaner or maybe you'll actually start cleaning your room. So while you're at it... clean your makeup tools!

Because those brushes and sponges you use to beautify your face can turn ugly if you don't.

SPOILER ALERT: It's not just your makeup getting trapped in there. It's more like dirt, dead skin cells, bacteria-causing viral infections and even tiny insects lurking in the bristles... EW.

Unfortunately, you can't tell by just looking at your brush or beauty blender. You won't know what hit you until you're dealing with a breakout, irritated skin or pink eye.

So, Glam Lab breaks it all down in this super easy, deep cleaning episode.

From how to tell when it's time to clean them, to how to use what's already in your bathroom to make them... so fresh and so clean, clean!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanbeautyglam labbeauty productsbeauty & lifestylelocalishoriginalsfyi beauty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked intruders kill man while 2 kids are home
Greyhound offers free tickets home to runaway kids
Man's blood trail leads to abandoned trailer
Fugitive in ex's killing asked about cremating his own body: Sources
How low will temperatures go for New Year's Eve?
12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Show More
2 women found stabbed to death in northeast Houston: Police
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
ABC13's Morning News
Troopers prove drunk driving with math in crash that killed 3
Man dies after suffering brain bleed during fight near Kemah bar
More TOP STORIES News