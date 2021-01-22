localish

Why Movie Buffs Love This Staircase in L.A.

The Music Box Steps Festival is an annual festival in Silver Lake where neighbors and movie buffs come together to watch and reenact the 1932 Laurel and Hardy film: The Music Box. This film was the first ever live action short subject Academy Award winner. This gathering in Silver Lake is a way for the community members to remember old Hollywood and honor its legacy. Old Hollywood comes back to life for this annual festival in Silver Lake, which features actors whose family members were in the original The Music Box!
