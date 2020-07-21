localish

Aldine ISD principal inspires students with 160-lb weight loss

HOUSTON, TX -- Gerald Schattle weighed 397 pounds at his heaviest. The Aldine ISD principal played football growing up, but slowly gained weight as he got married and had a family.

The Aldine Education Center principal lost 80 pounds with diet and exercise and then started running. His goal was to finish a marathon, and trained by running through the neighborhoods where his students live. It wasn't just good for his health, the runs helped him connect with the kids. Schattle finished that marathon and is now down to 240 pounds. He hopes to get down to 200.

If you would like to follow his journey, check him out on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpumpedweight losshigh schoolteacherktrkaldine isdprincipallocalishstudentsmarathons
LOCALISH
Luxury outdoor picnics aim to get people outside
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
Food truck service is helping family-owned restaurants stay afloat.
World's most expensive PB&J?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge Hidalgo urging schools to go virtual for 8 weeks
Experts say if everyone wears masks we could save 58,000
Mayor Turner reports 884 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths
Barbers Hill sticks to hair policy that led to suspensions
Two tropical waves to bring soaking storms this week
Yosemite Park's wastewater tests positive for COVID-19
Tropical wave has 30% chance of developing over the Gulf
Show More
How the pandemic is impacting this East End funeral home
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
University of St. Thomas will provide laptops for freshmen
Westbrook in Orlando week after revealing COVID-19 case
Federal judge's son killed, husband shot in NJ; Suspect found dead
More TOP STORIES News