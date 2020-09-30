It's back! Prince's Hamburgers gets a new home at the Sharpstown Park Golf Course

HOUSTON, Texas -- Prince's Hamburgers, which first appeared in Houston in the 1930s, is famous for its cheeseburger, onion rings, and chocolate shakes!

For generations, Houstonians came to various Prince's locations across the city to eat, talk about cars, and hang out with friends.

In 2017, when Hurricane Harvey hit, the last Prince's location closed, but owner John Broussard refused to let the Houston institution disappear.

In 2020, Broussard brought Prince's to an unlikely location - the clubhouse at Sharpstown Park Golf Course, and customers say the menu items taste exactly like they did decades ago.

In this edition of My Go-To, you'll learn more about the history of Prince's, discover Broussard's unique path to owning the business, and see how the restaurant's car culture has returned with a monthly car show.
