Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History

By Dale Yurong and Tim Sarquis
Bobby Rubio grew up wondering why he didn't see people on TV and film that looked like him. Now a writer and director at Pixar, he's making history with producing an animated short film featuring lead characters that are Filipino-American.

"It's the first step for more to come," says Bobby. The story is based on a father and son, where the father discovers that his son can float and the difficulties the son faces because of how he's different from other children.

Bobby was determined to make the film based on experiences with him and his son. "I wanted to tell the story and I was going to do it no matter what. Pixar saw the value in it and we can bring this out to a larger audience."

See the film when it debuts on Disney+ on November 12!

Disney is the parent company of ABC and Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of throwing phone at student with autism
Thief cuts purse from woman's shoulder on escalator near Saks
World's largest steam locomotive making pit stop in Houston
Selena-themed cruise to launch from Kemah for one night only
What you need to know about our next cold front
Hero couple saves woman trapped in burning car
Houston Zoo hosts new Brew Lights holiday event
Show More
Houston needs to go back to the polls to pick a mayor
Election results reported nearly 12 hours after polls closed
What to know about runoff elections in Texas
Fan of beer, wine and cheese? Your dreams have come true
ABC13's VAULT: One of the biggest scandals in HPD history
More TOP STORIES News