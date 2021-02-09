Pandemic picnics with a touch of Hollywood glamour

Hollywood -- Looking for a unique way to dine out during the pandemic?
Try Hollywood Picnics.
"Hollywood Picnics is an event company specializing in curated picnics all over Los Angeles that take place in special film locations and try to recreate that Hollywood glamour that once was," said owner Evie Westwood.
Before the pandemic hit, Westwood was in the event industry. An industry devastated by the pandemic. But it was always her dream to have her own business.
"I was doing a lot of behind the scenes work. And learning from that I realized that I could take this knowledge and create a business of my own," she said.
She customizes each picnic to every customer's desire, while also incorporating a little piece of Hollywood.
Hollywood Picnics is following state and local COVID guidelines. Westwood also recommends that you only have picnics with members of the same household.
"Once you set picnics, you don't really realize what an impactful thing it is. I've gotten messages over and over again thanking me for making a certain birthday or a certain anniversary special for them," said Westwood.
