localish

Pandemic picnics with a touch of Hollywood glamour

Hollywood -- Looking for a unique way to dine out during the pandemic?

Try Hollywood Picnics.

"Hollywood Picnics is an event company specializing in curated picnics all over Los Angeles that take place in special film locations and try to recreate that Hollywood glamour that once was," said owner Evie Westwood.

Before the pandemic hit, Westwood was in the event industry. An industry devastated by the pandemic. But it was always her dream to have her own business.

"I was doing a lot of behind the scenes work. And learning from that I realized that I could take this knowledge and create a business of my own," she said.

She customizes each picnic to every customer's desire, while also incorporating a little piece of Hollywood.

Hollywood Picnics is following state and local COVID guidelines. Westwood also recommends that you only have picnics with members of the same household.

"Once you set picnics, you don't really realize what an impactful thing it is. I've gotten messages over and over again thanking me for making a certain birthday or a certain anniversary special for them," said Westwood.

To book a picnic visit their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesromancekabchollywoodcoronavirus pandemicoutdoor adventureslocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time
Montebello Zoo in LA County asks for public's help
New business captures the magic of vintage photography
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about South African COVID-19 variant
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens, first of former POTUS | LIVE
Cloudy and warm Tuesday, but arctic air expected this weekend
5-year-old girl shot by 6-or-7-year-old brother, deputies say
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Can it alter DNA? Top COVID-19 vaccine myths debunked
Additional $2.6M OK'd to help Harris Co. families facing eviction
Show More
Dem stimulus check plan would exclude families earning above $200k
$1M grant to be awarded to 100 minority-owned Houston businesses
HPD assistant chief to be Waco's 1st Black police chief
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
This Houston neighborhood has the highest car insurance rates in Texas
More TOP STORIES News