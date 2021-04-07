localish

Money Does Grow on Trees!

EMBED <>More Videos

Money Does Grow on Trees!

SPRING, TX -- They say money does not grow on trees, but Jonathan Dow would disagree. He's a money tree artist who setup shop in the heart of Old Town Spring, Texas a little over a year ago. Inspired by the bonsai, Dow has been creating these one of a kind trees for quite some time now.

He uses shredded paper currency to create the leaves. Dow says the destroyed cash is available through the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. He's allowed to use the currency for art purposes. It definitely catches the eye of many when they take a closer look at his creations.

Dow uses hemp cord to wrap the trunks and branches. The trees are mounted on driftwood and decorated with artificial moss for the finishing touch. The best part is, you don't have to water them.



Dow says he got the idea years ago after receiving a small bag of shredded cash as a gift. Consumers can purchase small amounts of the shreds in Washington, D.C. or Fort Worth visitors centers. Dow took the novelty gift and created his first money tree when he was living in Florida. Since then, his creativity jumped to the next level. You can purchase one of his seedlings starting at $20, and the prices increase based on the size of the tree.

To see more of Dow's artwork, check out his website here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springartarts & culturektrklocalish
LOCALISH
Powerline fishermen are back on Chicago's lakefront!
Melrose Hill deli serves up Italian style sandwiches
Dawn Burrell: From Olympic athlete to Top Chef contender!
West Side nonprofit empowers young moms through employment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Highly intoxicated' driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash
What to do to avoid wrong-way drivers
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
Nike suspends Deshaun Watson sponsorship
Tiger Woods car crash: Sheriff to release findings
Man arrested with loaded AR-15 outside Washington Ave. club
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
Show More
Small chance for a big storm Wednesday
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Fallen DPS Trooper laid to rest today
Man dies in fiery NW Houston crash
More TOP STORIES News