The Fabulous Queen of Brooklyn's Vintage Clothing: Meet Gizmo Vintage Honey

Most people find Gizmo through her Instagram @gizmo_vintage_honey, where she posts exuberant videos of her showing off the vintage clothes she has for sale and her own fashion brand, Lulu. That's where New York Nico, aka Nicolas Heller found her. After he shared one of her videos on his profile she quickly went viral, gaining thousands of followers almost overnight.
During the pandemic, business has been rough all over the city, but thanks to Gizmo's infectious, optimistic, personality and people like New York Nico, she's confident that New York will make a comeback.
New York Nico Saves NYC's Small Businesses, One Mom-and-Pop at a Time