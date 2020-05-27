Meet Bleu Bot, the socially distancing food delivering robot

Philadelphia restaurant Bleu sushi got creative to keep its employees and customers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.To continue serving their delicious sushi and other items, the owners created Bleu Bot, a socially distancing robot that entertains and delivers food items to take-out customers.Bleu Bot acts as a go-between for Bleu Sushi employees and their customers so they can maintain a safe six-foot distance.Not only can it serve customers their food, but it has a friendly greeting, dances, and bows.Owner, Hendra Yong, says customers love it. Not only does it keep everyone safe it provides entertainment during these difficult times.