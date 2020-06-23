localish

Glencoe artist turns hole punch scraps into vibrant collages

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- With a creative eye and piles of magazines, Jill Pam is turning hole punch scraps into vibrant collages. The Glencoe artist takes the little paper circles that normally go into the trash and instead arranges them to create portraits.

"I don't know where it came from," Pam said of how this project began.

She remembers it starting on a snowy day. She was alone with a bunch of magazines, some glue, and a hole punch.

"Just kind of your brain working like a jigsaw puzzle and trying to figure out what little holes belong where," she said, describing the process of taking the paper clippings and arranging them to form an image.

To date, Pam's completed portraits of former first lady Michelle Obama, Bruce Springsteen, and Lady Gaga, among others.

"It brings me such joy to see it come together," she said.

Here's the link to her collection: https://www.jillpamart.com/hole-punch-art
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartlocalish show (lsh)feel goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
South Side bakery expands during COVID-19
Artists honor Chicago's historic Riverview Amusement Park
CPS features student art at Virtual Exhibition
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms Moving In, Risk for Flooding
Update on search for Vanessa Guillen expected this morning
High volume slowing down COVID-19 relief fund application
Suspects detained after shots fired at HPD substation
H-E-B launches long-term pay raises for store employees
Living in Houston is getting expensive, study shows
Fauci testifies before House at fraught time for pandemic response: LIVE
Show More
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Protesters try to topple statue of Andrew Jackson
Texas Children's Hospital will now accept adult patients
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
These are some of the best and unique donuts you'll ever eat!
More TOP STORIES News