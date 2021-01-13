Javi's Gravy Sauce for Dogs has dogs eating as good as their owners

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J. -- Many people treat their dogs like children. The Quinones family built a small business doing just that.

"If we eat better, my dogs should eat better, too," said Javi Quinones, creator of Javi's Gravy Sauce for Dogs.


A first-generation American born to Puerto Rican parents, Quinones grew up in a big family centered around food.

"We lived in the kitchen," he said.


As an adult, he worked in the meat industry. With this expertise under his belt, he was ready to start his business.

He began cooking fresh gravy sauce from all-natural human-grade products about three years ago.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD launches safety plan ahead of Inauguration Day
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Businesses evacuated by gas leak in Katy have reopened
Texas is 2nd state to surpass 2M COVID-19 cases
Want to stop wearing masks? This is what has to happen
More sunshine and warmer ahead of another cold front
New car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Show More
Leaders join ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
Congresswoman on Trump impeachment: 'Esta loco el hombre'
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park to open this week
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
More TOP STORIES News